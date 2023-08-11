New sushi and bubble tea bar in Peterborough moves closer
The bar will replace Leather Designers- which traded in the city centre for 36 years.
The arrival of a new sushi and bubble tea bar in Peterborough has moved a step closer as plans have been approved.
The change of use of application has been deemed lawful by the city council, which will allow Kiko to open its premises in place of the former Designer Leathers store on Queen Street.
Work to transform the shop frontage has already taken place and a notice has been placed in the window inviting applications for staff.
The business will be renting out the ground floor unit from Joel Lewis, who closed Designer Leathers after 36 years in business earlier this year due to changing fashions and rising costs.