Opening soon - Murmus Turkish bar and restaurant

Work is under way ahead of the opening of a Turkish bar and restaurant in Peterborough.

The Creations Lounge, a Lebanese grill and shisha bar on Burghley Road which closed earlier this year, having opened during the pandemic, is currently under wraps as refurbishment takes place.

The building was for many years known as The Rose pub and in recent years has been home to Embe Afro-Caribbean restaurant (which has now relocated to Cowgate in the city centre) and Creations Dessert Lounge.

However, signs outside announce that Murmus Turkish restaurant and bar is “opening soon”.