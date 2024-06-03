New look pub near Peterborough to reopen later this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renovation of the Rose & Crown at Thorney expected to be finished in the Autumn.

A well-known pub near Peterborough which closed for extensive refurbishment and renovation should be open later this year.

The Rose & Crown at Thorney, bought by Sly Estates in 2022, closed at the beginning of last year for a complete overhaul of the building.

With that work scheduled for completion in Autumn 2024, commercial property agents Everard Cole are currently marketing the Wisbech Road pub – offering a new 'free of tie' lease for around £60,000 a year.

How the Rose & Crown at Thorney should look once the refurbishment is complete.

The comprehensive renovation will see three principle trade areas created including a main bar (30/35 covers), a dedicated restaurant (35 covers) and a private dining room, The Commissionaires' Room (12-15 covers).

Upstairs there will be eight new ensuite letting bedrooms, mainly with shower rooms, but with two larger suites with bathrooms, The Duke & Duchess Suites.

There will also be an external, partially covered terrace and trade area (60 covers), plus a rear fenced service yard and smoking area.

The dedicated parking area to the front and side will have EV charging points.

According to the agents, “The scale of the renovation, by the private landlord, provides a rare business opportunity for an experienced operator who shares the vision for the future business, in creating a destination freehouse for the local area and beyond.”