New independent family run vegan takeaway planned in Peterborough
A new independent family-run vegan takeaway is planning to open its first premises in Peterborough.
Tacos and Flipflops, known for its Latin-inspired vegan street food pop-ups around the city, has submitted a planning application to the use of a former fireplace showroom in Godric Square, Woodston into a takeaway restaurant.
The unit at 17 Godric Square is currently vacant and has a 29-space car park.
The application states: “We are a small independent, family run, grassroots vegan business with a strong following in Peterborough.
"We are more than just food. Our aim and ethos are to help people become more connected to healthy food choices, their wellbeing, mental health and their community.
"We have been in conversation with local growers, when open, Tacos and Flipflops aim to prepare food to donate to our local soup kitchens in a bid to support those that are vulnerable in our community and in turn reducing food waste.
"We understand that there has previosuly been hot food on the same estate in the past and it is missed. Our fellow potential business neighbours are all very keen to have us open here, providing freshly prepared food and a quality cup of coffee in the area.
"Currently, there is no fully vegan catering in Peterborough, we hope to fill that gap with our proposal for the takeaway.”
The application will now be considered by planning officers and can be viewed on Peterborough City Council’s planning portal using reference 24/00951/FUL.