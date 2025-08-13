A multi-award winning local micro brewery has created a special ‘festival beer’ to honour volunteers at this year’s 46th CAMRA Peterborough Beer Festival.

This will be the first time in 10 years that Oakham Ales has brewed a “Festival Special” beer for the event – resurrecting a tradition which began in 1995 when the brewery’s legendary golden ale ‘Bishops Farewell’ made its festival debut.

In a second nod to tradition, this year’s special beer – ‘The Stillage People’ - was the first to be brewed on Oakham’s re-opened small batch plant at the Brewery Tap pub.

The popular Brewery Tap opened in 1998 and is thought to be the largest brewpub in Europe. It is located within the transformed old labour exchange in Westgate, Peterborough.

Nick Jones, from Oakham Ales, explained: “The Stillage People was brewed in collaboration with members of the Peterborough branch of The Campaign for Real Ale and is named after the volunteer team who rack up or “stillage” the beers at the festival, doing the heavy lifting necessary to get hundreds of beers on tap at the event.

”It is a 4.5% ABV Golden Ale, lavishly hopped in the Oakham Ales tradition with cutting edge “Phantasm” Cryo Blend hops.

“Expect tropical aromas with potent pine notes up front leading on to intense and aromatic New World hop flavours.”

He added: “Look out for it at the festival - a double dose of tradition in a very contemporary beer!”

The 46th CAMRA Peterborough Beer Festival opens on The Embankment at 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 19, and runs until Saturday, August 23.