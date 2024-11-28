New Chocoberry cafe set to open in Peterborough

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:06 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 18:42 BST

The cafes are knows for their brunch and dessert offerings.

A new branch of the Chocoberry cafe is set to open in Peterborough after planning approval was granted.

The new cafe will replace the dentist MyDentist on 328 Lincoln Road.

The Leicester-based family business opened its first cafe in Leicester in 2018 and since then has created further three cafes in the city as well as expanding into Birmingham, Nottingham, Derby, Loughborough, Cardiff, Blackburn, Bolton, Banbury, London, Manchester and even Dubai.

Chocoberry is planning to open its first care in Peterborough.

Chocoberry is known for its desserts including waffles, churros, crepes, cheesecakes and kunafeh- a Middle Eastern dessert with shredded pastry soaked in syrup.

The brunch menu also includes french toast, burgers and pasta, rice bowls and breakfast options.

