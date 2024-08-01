New Chocoberry cafe planned in open on Peterborough's Lincoln Road in place of dentist
A new branch of the Chocoberry cafe is set to open in Peterborough.
The Leicester-based family business opened its first cafe in Leicester in 2018 and since then has created further three cafes in the city as well as expanding into Birmingham, Nottingham, Derby, Loughborough, Cardiff, Blackburn, Bolton, Banbury, London, Manchester and even Dubai.
An application has been submitted to convert the MyDentist on 328 Lincoln Road.
Chocoberry is known for its desserts including waffles, churros, crepes, cheesecakes and kunafeh- a Middle Eastern dessert with shredded pastry soaked in syrup.
The brunch menu also includes french toast, burgers and pasta, rice bowls and breakfast options.
The application must now be approved by Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on the authority’s planning portal using reference 24/00982/FUL.