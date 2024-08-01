Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chocoberry has 16 locations, 15 in the UK and one in Dubai.

A new branch of the Chocoberry cafe is set to open in Peterborough.

The Leicester-based family business opened its first cafe in Leicester in 2018 and since then has created further three cafes in the city as well as expanding into Birmingham, Nottingham, Derby, Loughborough, Cardiff, Blackburn, Bolton, Banbury, London, Manchester and even Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been submitted to convert the MyDentist on 328 Lincoln Road.

328 Lincoln Road.

Chocoberry is known for its desserts including waffles, churros, crepes, cheesecakes and kunafeh- a Middle Eastern dessert with shredded pastry soaked in syrup.

The brunch menu also includes french toast, burgers and pasta, rice bowls and breakfast options.

The application must now be approved by Peterborough City Council and can be viewed on the authority’s planning portal using reference 24/00982/FUL.