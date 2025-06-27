New Blind Tiger food and drink venue nears £20k crowdfunding goal as upstairs leisure plans revealed

Fresh plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council for leisure activities above a new food and drink venue set to open this summer.

Neil Treliving, the man behind the city centre’s Blind Tiger bar in Cowgate, is opening a new bar and restaurant in the former Rutland Cycling store near Ferry Meadows Country Park.

He hopes that the new venue, named Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen, will be transformed and opened to customers in time for the summer holidays.

A crowdfunding venture was launched to help him achieve this and it has already reached more than £14,000, with a goal of £20,000. Mr Treliving said it was “amazing” to see how much had been raised and he was grateful to all the people that contributed so far.

The vacant building at Orton Meadows Golf Club where a new craft beer bar and restaurant is proposed Photo: Eddisons

A leisure activities business is planned for the first floor of the new venue, which will be run as a self-contained business by Tom Owen of No Work Club Peterborough Ltd if approved by the council.

In a planning application submitted on June 25, it stated that access to the first floor would be via the ground floor, so opening hours of the leisure business would be restricted to the same use as the pub/restaurant below.

“The intention is that players utilising the leisure space will be able to obtain drinks from the bar whilst playing, as well as making use of the restaurant facilities once their leisure session has been completed,” plans stated.

The leisure activities would include things like axe throwing, escape rooms and crazy golf, specifically targeted at families and small groups to provide a wet-weather alternative for visitors to Ferry Meadows.

The application reads: “The proposed will contribute to the variety of facilities on offer in the Orton area and particularly for visitors to Ferry Meadows Country Park.

“The site is already a destination for recreation and leisure activities. The development will provide additional jobs and will therefore contribute to social and economic sustainability.”

City council planners will make a decision on the application at a later date.

Unlike the existing Blind Tiger, the new venue on the ground floor will serve hot and cold food such as cheese boards and freshly cooked hand-stretched pizzas.

“It will be a bit more cosy with a few sofas and it’s a lot bigger so we’ll have a lot more space to play with,” said Mr Treliving.

“We’ll probably have a section that looks similar to what we have at the bar now, but then we’ll have cosy sections and sections for the food.”