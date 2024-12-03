New bar and restaurant opens inside former RAF World War II command centre with stunning military-themed mural by Peterborough street artist

By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 16:05 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 20:49 BST
The Watch Office bar and restaurant pays tributes to the military roots of its surroundings.

A bar and restaurant has opened at Alconbury Weald, complete with stunning RAF artwork from Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch.

Most Popular

The Watch Office opened on Monday November 25 in the building formerly occupied by the Bohemia Cafe, which closed in February.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building has a unique history, however, as it is one of the best preserved Nissn hut in the UK and the oldest permanent structure left on the former RAF Alconbury airfield.

The mural at the Watch Office.placeholder image
The mural at the Watch Office.

The building- which is Grade II listed- was the central operations hub at RAF Alconbury during World War II. It was built by the RAF and was home to American airmen during the war.

In 1943, a bomb exploded on cricket pitches opposite the building and killed 19 servicemen.

In order to pay homage to the building’s history, new owner Vicky Pryce hired Nathan to create a RAF-themed artwork.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mural features a tribute to both American and British soldiers, along with their respective flags as well as a British Blenheim plane and a Boeing B17 Flying Fortress, both of which would have flown from the airfield.

The Watch Office, Alconbury Weald.placeholder image
The Watch Office, Alconbury Weald.

"Where Nathan’s mural is, that is where the Station Commander would stand and give orders.

"The detail Nathan has gone to is brilliant, it is completely historically accurate. Everyone is delighted with is and it is a truly unique art piece.

"We knew we had to find something special to pay tribute to these planes, which the residents are passionate about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"What Nathan has done in three days is fantastic, he’s a genius.”

The Watch Office is open from 10am to 11pm Mondays to Saturday, serving brunch/lunch between 10am and 4pm as well before its evening dinner menu from 5:30pm.

On Sundays, it is open between 10am and 8pm.

Booking can be made by emailing [email protected].

Related topics:Nathan MurdochRAFPeterboroughGrade IIAmerican
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice