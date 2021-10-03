National Curry Week starts on Monday

National Curry Week - 13 suggestions of where to get yours in Peterborough

Monday sees the start of National Curry Week - and there are plenty of options in Peterborough if it is something that sets your tastebuds tingling.

So we asked for ideas on the Peterborough Telegraph facebook page - and we weren’t disappointed with the response.

Indian gastropub Tap and Tandoor was recommended for anyone wanting a “curry and a pint”.

What about Gurkha Durbaar, described as “great Nepalese food and 1st class service”?

Afro Caribbean restaurant Embe served “hands down the best curry I have ever had” for one commenter, while another offered “It would have to be the Bombay Brasserie for Sunday buffet”.

There was also a lot of love for takeaways from the Punjab Flavours home kitchen.

So a sit down meal, a takeaway - or even something home cooked, enjoy National Curry Week from October 4-10.

1. National Curry Week - where do you get yours?

Punjab Favours at Walton

2. National Curry Week - where do you get yours?

Gurkha Lounge at Hampton. EMN-170512-092020009

Photo: Midlands

3. National Curry Week - where do you get yours?

The Spice Merchant, Deeping st James EMN-181120-182243009

Photo: Midlands

4. National Curry Week - where do you get yours?

Tap & Tandoor in Cumbergate, Peterborough

Photo: Midlands

