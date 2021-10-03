National Curry Week - 13 suggestions of where to get yours in Peterborough

So we asked for ideas on the Peterborough Telegraph facebook page - and we weren’t disappointed with the response.
Indian gastropub Tap and Tandoor was recommended for anyone wanting a “curry and a pint”.
What about Gurkha Durbaar, described as “great Nepalese food and 1st class service”?
Afro Caribbean restaurant Embe served “hands down the best curry I have ever had” for one commenter, while another offered “It would have to be the Bombay Brasserie for Sunday buffet”.
There was also a lot of love for takeaways from the Punjab Flavours home kitchen.
So a sit down meal, a takeaway - or even something home cooked, enjoy National Curry Week from October 4-10.