National Curry Week - 13 suggestions of where to get yours in Peterborough

So we asked for ideas on the Peterborough Telegraph facebook page - and we weren’t disappointed with the response.

Indian gastropub Tap and Tandoor was recommended for anyone wanting a “curry and a pint”.

What about Gurkha Durbaar, described as “great Nepalese food and 1st class service”?

Afro Caribbean restaurant Embe served “hands down the best curry I have ever had” for one commenter, while another offered “It would have to be the Bombay Brasserie for Sunday buffet”.

There was also a lot of love for takeaways from the Punjab Flavours home kitchen.

So a sit down meal, a takeaway - or even something home cooked, enjoy National Curry Week from October 4-10.

