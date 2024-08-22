National Burger Day: Number of jobs McDonald's provides for Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough firm creates sauces for McDonald’s branches across the UK, employing hundreds of people in the city

For many people in Peterborough, a McDonalds is a one off treat while out on the move in our city.

While not always the healthiest option, the chain has become a common sight in our city – there is almost nowhere in the country where you can avoid the famous ‘golden arches.’

But the chain also provides scores of jobs for people in Peterborough – with the chain often a first entry into employment for youngsters.

McDonald's employs more than 1,700 people in Peterborough

In total, McDonald’s provides 1,705 jobs in Peterborough in it’s eight city branches alone.

McDonald’s Franchisee Carol Rogerson, who owns and operates 20 restaurants across the East of England, said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across the East of England is of huge importance to me, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something my team and I are very proud of. We have so many opportunities available to young people and it’s great to see so many of them taking advantage and gaining qualifications while they work – there is no longer a need to decide between learning and earning.”

The report finds that overall, the business and its supply chain is estimated to be worth more than £7.25 billion annually to the UK economy