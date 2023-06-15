News you can trust since 1948
Where are you enjoying Beer Day Britain in Peterborough?Where are you enjoying Beer Day Britain in Peterborough?
Where are you enjoying Beer Day Britain in Peterborough?

National Beer Day 2023 UK: 15 top Peterborough pubs to enjoy a sunny pint to mark Beer Day Britain campaign

June 15 is the annual day of Beer Day Britain
By Brad Barnes
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 12:46 BST

Do you need a better excuse than National Beer Day and a balmy heatwave to head to the local for a cold one?

Well today you are being invited to join in and celebrate Britain’s national alcoholic drink by joining the National Cheers To Beer at 7pm, as millions of people across the country raise a glass.

Beer Day Britain is an annual celebration on June 15 for all beer lovers and it celebrates all beer including traditional ales, mainstream lagers, and limited edition craft beer and everything in between no matter where it is brewed or who owns the brewing company.

To celebrate the grass roots campaign for ale, in recent years brewers have brewed celebration beers with British hops, pubs have hosted special events including beer festivals, beer & food matching banquets, and fancy-dress parties and beer retailers have sold Best of British Beer selection boxes.

​If you are stuck for ideas, we’ve put together 15 recommendations – many of them former Camra Pub of the Year winners, featured in the Camra Good Pub Guide or both.

Take a look at the next 15 images for inspiration:

Tom Beran, licensee of the Bumble Inn, Westgate

1. Beer Day Britain

Tom Beran, licensee of the Bumble Inn, Westgate Photo: David Lowndes

Charters at Town Bridge

2. Beer Day Britain

Charters at Town Bridge Photo: supplied

The Ostrich, North Street

3. Beer Day Britain

The Ostrich, North Street Photo: supplied

The Coal Heavers Arms, Park Street.

4. Beer Day Britain 2023

The Coal Heavers Arms, Park Street. Photo: David Lowndes

