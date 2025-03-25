Mother's Day: 13 great restaurants in Peterborough to take your mum to this Sunday

So if you are thinking of treating the special lady in your family to a meal out, be sure to take a look at what is on offer – and as tables are filling fast check with the restaurants that they still have space available.
The details of the offers are in the photo captions.
1. Mother's Day
Katana in Broadway, Peterborough city centre has a 3-course menu for just £37.50. Or, if you’re craving something a little extra special, a teppanyaki set menu starting from £37.50. Every mum will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly. Photo: PT
2. Mother's Day
1498 The Spice Affair restaurant on Priestgate in Peterborough city centre has a £17.95 for 3 course meal offer - and free glass of prosecco for mums, from 12.30pm to 8.30pm. Photo: PT
3. Mother's day
Kathmandu Lounge in Church Street, Peterborough city centre, has a Mother's Day lunch - 2 courses £25, 3 courses £30, from 12pm to 5pm. Photo: PT
4. Mother's Day
Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm, has a special set menu from £30.95 Photo: supplied
