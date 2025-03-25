Mother's Day: 13 great restaurants in Peterborough to take your mum to this Sunday

By Brad Barnes
Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST
This Sunday, March 30, is Mother’s Day – and these restaurants across the Peterborough area are making sure they offer something to make the day a little extra special.

So if you are thinking of treating the special lady in your family to a meal out, be sure to take a look at what is on offer – and as tables are filling fast check with the restaurants that they still have space available.

The details of the offers are in the photo captions.

Katana in Broadway, Peterborough city centre has a 3-course menu for just £37.50. Or, if you’re craving something a little extra special, a teppanyaki set menu starting from £37.50. Every mum will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly.

1. Mother's Day

Katana in Broadway, Peterborough city centre has a 3-course menu for just £37.50. Or, if you’re craving something a little extra special, a teppanyaki set menu starting from £37.50. Every mum will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
1498 The Spice Affair restaurant on Priestgate in Peterborough city centre has a £17.95 for 3 course meal offer - and free glass of prosecco for mums, from 12.30pm to 8.30pm.

2. Mother's Day

1498 The Spice Affair restaurant on Priestgate in Peterborough city centre has a £17.95 for 3 course meal offer - and free glass of prosecco for mums, from 12.30pm to 8.30pm. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Kathmandu Lounge in Church Street, Peterborough city centre, has a Mother's Day lunch - 2 courses £25, 3 courses £30, from 12pm to 5pm.

3. Mother's day

Kathmandu Lounge in Church Street, Peterborough city centre, has a Mother's Day lunch - 2 courses £25, 3 courses £30, from 12pm to 5pm. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm, has a special set menu from £30.95

4. Mother's Day

Fitzwilliam Arms at Marholm, has a special set menu from £30.95 Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice