More pictures as Peterborough fans celebrate England’s progress top the Euros semi-finals

Captain Harry Kane and Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire delighted fans with goals in their team’s quarter-final showdown with Ukraine on Saturday.

And it was Jordan Henderson who took the scoreline to a hefty 4-0 as the nation began to look ahead to a semi-final tie with Denmark.

Fans who dared to dream that Gareth Southgate’s men will continue on the path to glory were given an early boost when Kane hit the back of the net just minutes into the match.

Jubilant fans in Peterborough, including those at the Willow Cafe in Central Park and Coyote’s bar in the city centre along with others across the city jumped up and screamed with delight, throwing their cups of beer into the air and hugging each other in celebration.

The match remained 1-0 in England’s favour at half-time, with fans hoping the country was just a rousing manager’s pep talk and 45 minutes away from victory.

And it was not long before fans had reason to cheer thanks to a successful header from Maguire, which was quickly followed by a second goal for Kane, making it 3-0.

In a matter of minutes, Henderson headed home his first international goal to make it 4-0.

England needed to win at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to make it into the semi-final, but fans and pundits had been confident of a win.

Fans were urged not to travel as Italy remains on the UK’s amber list, but support for Gareth Southgate’s men remained high regardless of pandemic restraints.

Pictures showed England fans posing in front of the Colosseum ahead of the game, with some living outside the UK managing to get tickets for the game.

The victory sees the men’s team reach their first European Championship semi-final for 25 years.

England’s Lionesses reached the Euros semi-final in 2017, but were knocked out after being beaten 3-0 by the Netherlands.

Southgate’s squad, meanwhile, reached the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018.

