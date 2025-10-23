A new Mexican takeaway is set to arrive in Peterborough before the end of the year.

Mexi Bean Express is firing up its UK expansion with the signing of its very first franchise location and the city of Peterborough is the beneficiary.

City-based entrepreneurs Manoj Kumar Maruthan and Mohamed Fayas Athambawa will be running the franchise from a currently vacant unit on Bridge Street in the city centre. The unit has previously been home to the Peterborough Visitor Information Centre as well as the charity shop Second Chance.

Manoj said: “Here in Peterborough city centre, there are lots of food options, but we noticed there wasn’t much in the way of good Mexican food.

Mohamed Fayas Athambawa, Danielle Best, Manoj Kumar Maruthan and Mexi Bean Express Operations Manager Jake Malpas.

“We saw that as a great opportunity. We really liked the Mexi Bean Express menu and concept – that’s what drew us in and made us feel confident about taking on the franchise.”

With the lease signed and the fit-out already underway at 41 Bridge Street, the Peterborough restaurant is taking shape fast. The duo is aiming to open before the end of the year, ready to serve up the brand’s signature menu of burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas – all made fresh, fast and 100% halal.

Mexi Bean has grown from a single restaurant in Yorkshire to a thriving multi-site brand in recent years.

Manoj and Fayas added: “It’s a proud moment to be part of the Mexi Bean Express franchise journey – and even more special knowing we’re the first of many franchisees to come. We’re ready to tempt the tastebuds of Peterborough and build our Mexi Bean Express cartel.”

Founders Danielle Best said: ““We’ve built something special in Yorkshire, and it’s amazing to see it catching fire beyond our home turf. Manoj and Fayas have that perfect mix of energy, ambition and community spirit – exactly what we look for in our franchisees. Peterborough’s about to get a taste of Mexi Bean Express magic, and this is only the beginning of our mission to bring fresh Mexican flavour to every corner of the UK and beyond.”