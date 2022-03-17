Meet the Peterborough parrot with a penchant for pizza
People have been ‘flocking’ to Peterborough’s Pizza House for decades - but birds?
By Brad Barnes
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:24 pm
This exotic looking creature was spotted outside the Cowgate restaurant sampling some of the city’s most popular pizzas.
But this parrot wasn’t taking over from the city centre’s pigeons in nearby Cathedral Square, it was in the company of its owner - a regular customer at the eaterie, seen encouraging it to take a beak-ful.
“Our pizzas are that good they are coming from everywhere to try them,” said Rinaldo Fasulo, Pizza House owner. “Everybody likes our pizzas, even exotic birds.”