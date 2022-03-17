Meet the Peterborough parrot with a penchant for pizza

An unusual customer at The Pizza House in Cowgate

This exotic looking creature was spotted outside the Cowgate restaurant sampling some of the city’s most popular pizzas.

But this parrot wasn’t taking over from the city centre’s pigeons in nearby Cathedral Square, it was in the company of its owner - a regular customer at the eaterie, seen encouraging it to take a beak-ful.