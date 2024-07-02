Licensing bid for new Burger King on Frankie & Benny's site

By Brad Barnes
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 15:38 BST
Plans to breathe new life in to Peterborough's former Frankie & Benny's restaurant at Boongate have moved a step closer.

Yesterday, Burger King (BKUK) applied to the city council licensing department for the transfer of the premises licence last held by TRG Leisure Ltd, which operated Frankie and Benny's on the Retail Park. The transfer application was “with immediate affect.”

The Italian & American comfort-food chain restaurant closed last summer after 24 years.

As reported here in May, BKUK has submitted a planning application to the city council to allow the creation of a drive-thru lane on the car park.

Meanwhile park owners Daejan Retail Properties Ltd have applied for permission to carry out improvements to the 300+ space car park access and egress.

Both applications have still to be decided upon.

