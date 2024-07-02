Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans to breathe new life in to Peterborough's former Frankie & Benny's restaurant at Boongate have moved a step closer.

Yesterday, Burger King (BKUK) applied to the city council licensing department for the transfer of the premises licence last held by TRG Leisure Ltd, which operated Frankie and Benny's on the Retail Park. The transfer application was “with immediate affect.”

The Italian & American comfort-food chain restaurant closed last summer after 24 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported here in May, BKUK has submitted a planning application to the city council to allow the creation of a drive-thru lane on the car park.

Meanwhile park owners Daejan Retail Properties Ltd have applied for permission to carry out improvements to the 300+ space car park access and egress.