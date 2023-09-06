Launch party to usher in new era at Peterborough city centre pub

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Peacock in London Road has changed hands and customers old and new can see for themselves on Friday when an opening party is thrown.

“We're thrilled to unveil the new Peacock pub, where flavoursome experiences and unforgettable moments await," says Joseph Vine, the new owner.

“Our mission is to create a space that welcomes families, friends, and individuals alike to relish in great food, fantastic entertainment and cherished memories."

​Joseph Vine and partner Jessica Mae at The Peacock. on London Road, Peterborough

The new menus range from specialty themed nights that cater to homemade pizzas and Sunday carvery.

And entertainment will bring live music performances and karaoke, while bottomless brunches promise a perfect blend of indulgence and relaxation.

The opening party on Friday gets under way at 7pm with a singer serenading the crowd. There will be karaoke fun from 8pm and Glo Golf will be bringing its eccentric crazy golf setup.

And for that first hour with your first drink purchase, you’ll receive a complimentary slice of pizza.