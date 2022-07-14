Las Iguanas to bring a taste of Latin America to Peterborough

The former Bill's restaurant at Church Street, Peterborough, which is to become Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas, with its nearest outlets in Milton Keynes and Cambridge, is set to move into Church Street.

The restaurant – along with Bella Italia and Cafe Rouge – is part of the Big Table Group, which has been granted planning permission to repaint the front of the former Bill’s restaurant and provide new signage and an internally illuminated menu box.

Bill’s opened in 2015 but has remained shut since the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020. .

Inside a Las Iguanas restaurant.

There has been no indication when the restaurant could open but it will be another shot in the arm for the city centre which has seen Franco Manca open across Cathedral Square earlier this month, Bijou tapas and cocktail bar open last month in Bridge Street, while new Turkish restaurants are taking shape in Broadway and Burghley Road.