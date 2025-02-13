Kids eat for free at Peterborough’s Fireaway Pizza this half-term

Peterborough city centre’s Fireaway Pizza is making family dining more affordable over half-term by offering free kids pizzas.

From February 17-23, children can enjoy a complimentary pizza when dining in or collecting with an accompanying adult at the outlet on Broadway.

The initiative aims to help families enjoy quality time together without worrying about the cost. With no vouchers or pre-booking required, families can simply visit the restaurant with their children to claim their child’s free pizza.

"As families continue to look for ways to make their money go further, we wanted to do something special this half term that would give parents one less thing to worry about," said George Whiting, Fireaway's Head of Marketing. "There's nothing quite like sharing a pizza with your loved ones, and we're excited to welcome families into our restaurants across the country. Our authentic Italian pizzas have always been a hit with kids and adults alike, and now families can enjoy them together without breaking the bank."

Known for its fresh, authentic pizzas made with the finest Italian ingredients, Fireaway offers a menu bursting with flavours that are loved by all ages. Whether it's a classic Margherita, one of Fireaway’s Signature pizzas, or something a little more adventurous, there’s something for every taste.

Offer: One free kids pizza per child when accompanied by an adult. Available for dine-in and collection orders only.