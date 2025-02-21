I tried KFC’s new Zinger Double Down and it is my new favourite
I tried KFC’s brand-new spicy, bunless burger for the first time and I was super impressed.
KFC relaunched its most iconic bunless burger after a five-year break, but with a new spicy twist.
The Zinger Double Down is the bunless burger in question, which is packed with two crispy Zinger fillets, cheese, Supercharger Mayo and a golden hashbrown.
I absolutely love spice, so I was eager to give the new burger a try although I didn’t think I would enjoy it as much as I actually did.
But before we get into the delicious flavours and textures of The Zinger Double Down, I must first mention the packaging.
While many may not be bothered what their food is served in, the box The Zinger Double Down was presented in made a huge difference.
Not only was it aesthetically pleasing, with a shiny silver and red design, it was also made to accommodate holding the burger itself.
As The Zinger Double Down is a bunless burger, holding it in your hands as you eat would certainly make for a messy situation. However, the box (which could be torn to split in half) served as a holder for the burger.
Then I went in for a bite and I was very delighted at not only how the burger tasted but also the delicious, crunchy texture of the Zinger chicken fillets.
The burger had a very tasty kick of spice from the combination of the Zinger chicken fillets and the Supercharger Mayo. Further bites into the burger gave me the mouth-watering flavours of the cheese and the hashbrown.
I genuinely believe that this is the best menu item I have ever tried from KFC, and I was left very satisfied with the burger. Given that The Zinger Double Down is a limited menu item, I really hope it becomes a permanent menu item.
The Zinger Double Down is available at KFC until Sunday March 16.
