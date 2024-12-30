January sales at your local Wetherspoons - in Peterborough, Whittlesey and Spalding
The two pubs – as well as the Ivy Wall in Spalding and The George Hotel in Whittlesey – are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from January 2 until January 16.
The drinks featured in the sale include real ale (Worthington’s, Ruddles and Doom Bar), Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), a range of low and alcohol-free drinks (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer), Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero, Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship, Beck’s Blue) and a selection of soft drinks.
The pubs will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including free refills. Served all day every day.
The sale price includes a pint of Ruddles for £1.29, Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass) for £2.49, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer) for £1.49, a bottle of Stella Artois Alcohol Free for £1.49, Pepsi Max (398ml glass) for £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.
Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with three burger meal deals that includes chips and a drink; 3oz American burger, 3oz classic beef burger or Crunchy chicken strip burger. The price is £6.52 with an alcoholic drink and £4.99 with a non-alcoholic drink.