Pub-goers can enjoy a January Sale at Peterborough city centre's two Wetherspoon pubs – The College Arms and The Draper’s Arms – including a pint of Worthington’s beerat 99p.

The two pubs – as well as the Ivy Wall in Spalding and The George Hotel in Whittlesey – are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from January 2 until January 16.

The drinks featured in the sale include real ale (Worthington’s, Ruddles and Doom Bar), Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Merlot), a range of low and alcohol-free drinks (Guinness 0.0%, 0% cocktails, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer), Corona Cero, Brewdog Punk AF, Stella Artois Alcohol Free, Heineken 0.0, Erdinger, Thatchers zero, Koppaberg Alcohol Free, Adnams Ghost Ship, Beck’s Blue) and a selection of soft drinks.

The pubs will also be offering Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate, including free refills. Served all day every day.

The College Arms on Broadway is one of the Wetherspoon pubs with a January sale!

The sale price includes a pint of Ruddles for £1.29, Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass) for £2.49, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer) for £1.49, a bottle of Stella Artois Alcohol Free for £1.49, Pepsi Max (398ml glass) for £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with three burger meal deals that includes chips and a drink; 3oz American burger, 3oz classic beef burger or Crunchy chicken strip burger. The price is £6.52 with an alcoholic drink and £4.99 with a non-alcoholic drink.