It's official: Taco Bell IS coming to Peterborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The rapidly expanding chain, known for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos and more, was initially touted as an outlet on the growing Bourges View retail park, next door to the Wendy’s restaurant which opened last year, and still appears in the marketing brochure for the park.
However, recent planning notices seemed to suggest that the now completed building would be fitted out as a Burger King not Taco Bell.
But all is not lost.
Yesterday adverts for three senior positions with Taco Bell – in Peterborough – appeared on a hospitality jobs website and the company’s LinkedIn page.
It appears they are recruiting a restaurant general manager, assistant general manager and shift team leader.
Apart from selling the ethos of the company as a great place to work, there was no hint of where in the city the restaurant would be, or indeed when it might open.
But with Odeon Luxe set to open its eight screen cinema in Queensgate later this year – and a food court long been seen as going hand-in-hand with that – it could be that Taco Bell is about to be first off the mark and open in the shopping centre.
Queensgate have naturally declined to comment – as is always the case if there are leases and legalities still be ironed out.
A spokesperson for Taco Bell confirmed that there is a Taco Bell coming to Peterborough.
However as planning permissions are currently being sought, details around the location and opening date were being kept under wraps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.