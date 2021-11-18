Is your Peterborough local in the Camra Good Beer Guide 2022?

There are a good few pages dedicated to pubs in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, with 466 pub listings recorded across the East Anglia region, including 60 newly listed in the Guide’s 2022 edition.

While last year’s edition of the Guide captured data pre-COVID, the 2022 edition shows the ramifications of 18 months of lockdown had on the industry. CAMRA has been calling on the Government to go further with its support package for pubs and breweries, to help mitigate the damage done to a sector in recovery, and still scarred by extended closures.

A spokesperson for the Peterborough Camra branch said: “Each year we ask all our 2000+ members to nominate their favourite pubs to be selected for the guide.

“Obviously, as we’re the Campaign for Real Ale, those pubs must sell real ale. So the pubs selected are the best examples of purveyors of quality ales as selected by our members.

“There will be many pubs in the branch that also sell quality ales, but don’t get quite enough votes, so aren’t in the guide, as it’s already huge, at 888 pages.”

In addition to those pictured here in and around the city, further afield, The Boat and Letter B at Whittlesey are included, as is the Farmers at Yaxley, Angel at Ramsey, Vine at Coates, Prince of Wales Feathers at Castor, Blue Bell at Maxey, Addison Arms at Glatton and Admiral Wells at Holme.

To buy your copy of the guide go to the CAMRA shop at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2022/

1. The Good Beer Guide 2022 Tom Beranat the Bumble Inn which is in The Good Beer Guide 2022 edition Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Good Beer Guide 2022 Charters at the Town Bridge, in The Good Beer Guide 2022 edition Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Good Beer Guide 2022 The Draper's Arms in Peterborough is in The Good Beer Guide 2022 edition Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. The Good Beer Guide 2022 John Lawrence and Steve Williams at The Frothblowers in Werrington, in The Good Beer Guide 2022 edition Photo: Midlands Photo Sales