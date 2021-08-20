Is Peterborough’s Solstice bar set to reopen?

Former Solstice pub at Northminster Road due for demolition EMN-210401-122114009

A premises licence application was yesterday submitted to Peterborough City Council from Woodglen Leisure, which ran the venue -including Radius and Harry’s cafe bar - until it closed in October last year after more than 20 years.

The application is for the “pub, bar and outdoor area on the ground floor that link to each other, a function suite upstairs and a separate outdoor area behind the venue in the carpark named the XL Areana”.

The licence would cover 8am to 4am indoors and until 11pm in the outdoor arena.

If approved it will come to force on September 10.