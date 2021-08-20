Is Peterborough’s Solstice bar set to reopen?
Peterborough’s once-popular Solstice nightspot could be on the verge of reopening.
A premises licence application was yesterday submitted to Peterborough City Council from Woodglen Leisure, which ran the venue -including Radius and Harry’s cafe bar - until it closed in October last year after more than 20 years.
The application is for the “pub, bar and outdoor area on the ground floor that link to each other, a function suite upstairs and a separate outdoor area behind the venue in the carpark named the XL Areana”.
The licence would cover 8am to 4am indoors and until 11pm in the outdoor arena.
If approved it will come to force on September 10.
A planning application for the demolition of the venue and dozens of student flats on the site was submitted to the council last year but never resolved.