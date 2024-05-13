In pictures: Peterborough food festival with an international flavour

More than 20 vendors served food from around the world in the riverside beer garden on Saturday and Sunday – from paella to pies, curries to crepes.
There was free entertainment on both days with DJ sets and live music from High Point Players and Division.
1. Charters
The weekend's International food and drink festival at Charters Photo: David Lowndes
