In pictures: Peterborough food festival with an international flavour

By Brad Barnes
Published 13th May 2024, 09:43 BST
The sun shone on the hundreds of visitors who enjoyed who enjoyed the culinary delights on offer at Charters’ International Food and Drink Festival.

More than 20 vendors served food from around the world in the riverside beer garden on Saturday and Sunday – from paella to pies, curries to crepes.

There was free entertainment on both days with DJ sets and live music from High Point Players and Division.

