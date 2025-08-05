In Pictures: Peterborough bar and music venue opens

The transformation of the disused Ralphy’s restaurant in Peterborough’s historic Westgate Arcade is complete, and first guests were welcomed on Friday, with local DJs playing a variety of music on the first floor from 8pm.

Richard Fincham, of Air & Paradise Ltd, previously outlined his plans to operate the bar and performing arts venue rooted in musical culture and creative spirit.

The bar’s unique name pays homage to vinyl culture, and Rich says music is at the heart of everything they do.

“There’s no other bar in the area with this kind of edge,” Rich explains. “We’re creating a space where music really matters — a venue that’s about quality, talent, and vibe. It’s not just a bar, it’s a place for people who love music and want somewhere new to enjoy it.”

33 1/3 will offer a striking mix of old-school soul and contemporary cool. Handmade cocktails, a welcoming atmosphere, and regular performances make it more than just a night out - it’s a destination.

Rich chose Westgate Arcade for its character and charm:

“It’s a lovely setting with a lot of potential. I want to help bring even more people into the Arcade and nearby businesses,” he said. “I see 33 1/3 as a real community hub — somewhere inclusive and safe, where people from different music scenes and walks of life can come together.”

This is Rich’s first venture of its kind, born from a lifelong passion for music, collecting records, and playing vinyl.

His long-term vision is to build a successful business that contributes positively to the Peterborough nightlife scene — offering a unique social experience with a true cultural heartbeat.

Visitors can look forward to:

•Vinyl-first music programming and live DJ sets.

•An evolving cocktail menu made with care and flair.

•Events that celebrate local talent, creativity, and inclusion.

Catherine Lambert, Centre Director at Queensgate, said: “We are thrilled to welcome 33 1/3 to Westgate Arcade. It’s an exciting, original concept that brings something completely fresh to the city centre - and exactly the kind of independent business we’re proud to support. With its focus on music, creativity and community, we’re confident it will quickly become a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.”

