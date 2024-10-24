In pictures - Monsta Boy entertaining the crowd at Peterborough's Brewery Tap

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Oct 2024, 11:47 BST
It was another packed night at The Brewery Tap for Everything Urban, who had UK Garage legend Monsta Boy in the building.

He performed a live Old Skool Garage set for the Peterborough audience, including his Garage hit ‘I’m Sorry’.

DJs T3LSY, TK & Supa-T were on hand keeping the crowd entertained playing everything in RnB, Hip Hop, Afro and UK Garage.

Everything Urban returns to the Brewery Tap in the New Year. Keep your eyes on socials for details.

