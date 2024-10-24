In pictures - Monsta Boy entertaining the crowd at Peterborough's Brewery Tap

He performed a live Old Skool Garage set for the Peterborough audience, including his Garage hit ‘I’m Sorry’.
DJs T3LSY, TK & Supa-T were on hand keeping the crowd entertained playing everything in RnB, Hip Hop, Afro and UK Garage.
Everything Urban returns to the Brewery Tap in the New Year. Keep your eyes on socials for details.
1. Everything Urban
A big night at Peterborough's Brewery Tap with Monsta Boy Photo: Everything Urban
