In pictures: massive free outdoor music event returning to Peterborough

​House Sessions’ Garden Party Parts 1, 2 and 3 last year, held in the spacious riverside beer garden at Charters in June, July and August, pulled in more than 2,500 music lovers.

Now Garden Party 2024 Part 1 kicks things off again on Saturday, June 29, with a full eight hours of music, through from 2pm-10pm.

It is family friendly and it is free entry.

It is also another chance to hopefully soak up the sun down by the River Nene and enjoy the tunes spun by DJs from the city based House Sessions collective - featuring deep, minimal, tech house and classic tracks played all day at one of the most talked about events in Peterborough.

The line up of DJs includes Eddie Nash, Zoe Roberts, DJ Telsy and more.

House Sessions House Sessions at Charters returns June 29.

