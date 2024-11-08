In pictures: A first look at the refurbished Golden Fleece in Stamford

By Brad Barnes
Published 8th Nov 2024, 16:18 BST
Check out the new look at the dawn of a new era for Stamford’s Golden Fleece.

The Sheep Market pub reopened on Thursday after a near three-week refurbishment undertaken by new owner John Regis, with Katy Spires (Floor Manager) and Oliver Nettleton (Bar Manager).

The outside looks welcoming and the interior offers a relaxing feel.

There is food most afternoons with plans for evening service and live entertainment.

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened Photo: supplied

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened Photo: supplied

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened Photo: supplied

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened

The newly refurbished Golden Fleece at Stamford has reopened Photo: supplied

