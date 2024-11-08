In pictures: A first look at the refurbished Golden Fleece in Stamford

The Sheep Market pub reopened on Thursday after a near three-week refurbishment undertaken by new owner John Regis, with Katy Spires (Floor Manager) and Oliver Nettleton (Bar Manager).
The outside looks welcoming and the interior offers a relaxing feel.
There is food most afternoons with plans for evening service and live entertainment.
