In pictures: A first look at the refurbished Golden Fleece in Stamford

The Sheep Market pub reopened on Thursday after a near three-week refurbishment undertaken by new owner John Regis, with Katy Spires (Floor Manager) and Oliver Nettleton (Bar Manager).

The outside looks welcoming and the interior offers a relaxing feel.

There is food most afternoons with plans for evening service and live entertainment.

