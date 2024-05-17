How to get your free ice cream in Peterborough today
Creams, on the junction of North Street and Lincoln Road, is joining the brand’s 16th birthday celebrations with the giveaway.
From 12pm to 6pm, ice cream lovers can get a free scoop of a flavour of their choice – and at Creams that is quite a lot of gelato to choose from – everything from vanilla to cookie dough, strawberry to bubblegum, 24 in all.
Kiran Sultan, from Creams, said: We have only been here eight years, but the brand is celebrating ‘Sweet 16’ with this great offer.
"All people have to do is walk in, between 12pm and 6pm today (May 17) and they can enjoy a free scoop of gelato or sorbet.”
The community minded cafe, also renowned for its waffles, crepes, milkshakes and savoury bites, for has also been rewarding Year 6 pupils across the city who have been taking SATs tests this week.
Vouchers for a ‘free scoop of gelato’ were given to St Thomas More Primary School, All Saints Primary School and Hampton Hargate Primary School.
