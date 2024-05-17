Creams, in North Street/Lincoln Road, is celebrating by giving away a free scoop of ice cream

A Peterborough dessert lounge is giving away free ice creams today – as part of a ‘Sweet 16’ celebration.

Creams, on the junction of North Street and Lincoln Road, is joining the brand’s 16th birthday celebrations with the giveaway.

From 12pm to 6pm, ice cream lovers can get a free scoop of a flavour of their choice – and at Creams that is quite a lot of gelato to choose from – everything from vanilla to cookie dough, strawberry to bubblegum, 24 in all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kiran Sultan, from Creams, said: We have only been here eight years, but the brand is celebrating ‘Sweet 16’ with this great offer.

"All people have to do is walk in, between 12pm and 6pm today (May 17) and they can enjoy a free scoop of gelato or sorbet.”

The community minded cafe, also renowned for its waffles, crepes, milkshakes and savoury bites, for has also been rewarding Year 6 pupils across the city who have been taking SATs tests this week.