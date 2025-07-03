How to get a half-price kebab at two Peterborough takeaways

By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:28 BST
Look out for the special World Kebab Day offer at GDK in Peterborough
Peterborough’s two German Doner Kebab takeaways are celebrating World Kebab Day with special offer next week.

GDK, in Bridge Street, in the city centre, and at the Peterborough Services on the A1 is offering 50% off its iconic OG Kebab from Monday (7th) until Friday, July 11 – which is World Kebab Day .

The promotion invites fans old and new to enjoy GDK’s best-selling kebab at half the price, available for both dine-in and takeaway.

Crafted with your choice of premium doner chicken, beef, or plant-based alternative, layered with crisp salad and GDK’s three signature sauces in their signature toasted waffle bread, the OG Kebab has become the brand’s hero product.

The week-long celebration also marks a significant moment in GDK’s journey, as the business prepares to open its 150th UK store later this year.

For customers opting for delivery, a separate Buy One Get One Free offer on OG Kebabs will be available via Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo from July 11 – 13t.

The offer is subject to availability.

For more information please visit: www.gdk.com.

