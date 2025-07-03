How to get a half-price kebab at two Peterborough takeaways

Look out for the special World Kebab Day offer at GDK in Peterborough

Peterborough’s two German Doner Kebab takeaways are celebrating World Kebab Day with special offer next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GDK, in Bridge Street, in the city centre, and at the Peterborough Services on the A1 is offering 50% off its iconic OG Kebab from Monday (7th) until Friday, July 11 – which is World Kebab Day .

The promotion invites fans old and new to enjoy GDK’s best-selling kebab at half the price, available for both dine-in and takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafted with your choice of premium doner chicken, beef, or plant-based alternative, layered with crisp salad and GDK’s three signature sauces in their signature toasted waffle bread, the OG Kebab has become the brand’s hero product.

The week-long celebration also marks a significant moment in GDK’s journey, as the business prepares to open its 150th UK store later this year.

For customers opting for delivery, a separate Buy One Get One Free offer on OG Kebabs will be available via Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo from July 11 – 13t.

The offer is subject to availability.

For more information please visit: www.gdk.com.