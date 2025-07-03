How to get a half-price kebab at two Peterborough takeaways
GDK, in Bridge Street, in the city centre, and at the Peterborough Services on the A1 is offering 50% off its iconic OG Kebab from Monday (7th) until Friday, July 11 – which is World Kebab Day .
The promotion invites fans old and new to enjoy GDK’s best-selling kebab at half the price, available for both dine-in and takeaway.
Crafted with your choice of premium doner chicken, beef, or plant-based alternative, layered with crisp salad and GDK’s three signature sauces in their signature toasted waffle bread, the OG Kebab has become the brand’s hero product.
The week-long celebration also marks a significant moment in GDK’s journey, as the business prepares to open its 150th UK store later this year.
For customers opting for delivery, a separate Buy One Get One Free offer on OG Kebabs will be available via Uber Eats, Just Eat, and Deliveroo from July 11 – 13t.
The offer is subject to availability.
For more information please visit: www.gdk.com.
