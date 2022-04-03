Hospitality team at Peterborough College serve up a hat-trick of awards

Hospitality and Catering staff from Peterborough College with awards Left to Right, Steve Parr, Trevor Braid, Tom Hannam, Ellie Miles, Zana Rudenko, Francesca Defalco.

All awards have been given for providing consistently outstanding, high quality training of hospitality, service and cuisine. All of which is delivered within the college’s onsite restaurant, Parcs, and their industry standard kitchens all based at the College’s Park Crescent campus.

The college’s hospitality and catering department have been commended for their support, knowledge and their delivery of first-class provision. Described as a “close knit team who are all experienced industry specialists” allows the department to deliver a teaching experience to their students that is relevant, realistic and comprehensive, fully preparing learners for the fast-paced hospitality industry.

The college’s industry links with key employers both locally and nationally have also been commended with employers speaking highly of the college’s provision, approach and awareness of industry needs. Many are advocates for the college allowing students to see what is available to them in terms of future career opportunities.

Ellie Miles, Curriculum Lead for the department, says: “We are extremely proud of all of our staff, students and employers for the ongoing support, dedication and focus which has allowed us to continue to deliver such a high standard of provision.

“We are dedicated to providing our students with the best possible start in their career, encouraging participation in internal and external competitions, work experience at various prestigious hospitality establishments and supporting them with every step of their learning journey.

“We are delighted to have been awarded with People 1st Gold Accreditation, a Highly Commended AA College Rosette and Centre of Excellence for Food and Beverage Service. Our extremely dedicated team and all of our outstanding learners have worked so hard to retain these prestigious accolades and we are all overwhelmed with joy with this fabulous news.”