Historic country pub near Peterborough gets new owners

A historic country pub near Peterborough has changed hands, with new owners taking the reigns last week - but it is very much business as usual.

Marc and Julie Chatfield only got the keys to the stone-built, thatched 17th century Kings Arms in the village of Polebrook on Monday of last week - and with the pub not routinely open on Tuesdays welcomed their first customers the next day.

"Our amazing team were all keen to stay which has made the transition seamless," said Julie, who has relocated with Marc from the Essex/Herts area to take on their first pub venture.

"The building (Grade II-listed ) is stunning and needs no major work, but we will be having redecoration works over the summer, including new colour scheme throughout," Julie added.

Customers old and new can look forward to some menu updates with weekly specials to add variety.

And the couple will be looking to introduce regular theme nights.