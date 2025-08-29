Here's why I like this lovely village pub near Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 11:09 BST
I could share with you a whole host of reasons why I like the Millstone pub at Barnack - and now there is one more.

The fact that it is a traditional looking stone-built country pub ticks a lot of boxes for me.

Then there's the stunning refurbishment that took place four years ago, turning a tired and unloved centuries old inn - which at that point was closed - into what greets you today; a bright, comfortable, welcoming place that still retains its historic charm.

The courtyard is very pleasant too, with lots of seating undercover, and a converted barn acts as a lounge bar which can be hired for private events.

A well stocked bar with a great selection of beers helps too.

Then, of course, there is the food - and striking the balance between local pub and gastropub destination dining.

The menu has always been well served in terms of pub classics - fish and chips, spaghetti carbonara, burgers, steak, pan-seared salmon, and the like.

Its Sunday roasts have quite a reputation and Wednesday features a three-course set menu for £25.

Something you might think to suit all tastes.

But as of last week they have gone a step further, adding what they call a "global food twist" menu to the offer.

It is seen as another way of cementing their place at the heart of the community.

As owner Paul Sharma, a local restaurateur, pointed out: "The village is a desirable place to live but in terms of facilities there isn't much.

"We offer quite a varied menu, but if people want a curry, a pizza or something a little bit different they have to rely on a takeaway or journeying to Stamford or Peterborough."

So this is what they have done. Among the starters are vegetable or chicken gyozas, which I tried; steamed Japanese dumplings, lightly seared which I liked to add to the taste and texture.

Sure to be popular is the sushi rolls – four options including a vegetarian – and perfectly prepared and served with a dipping soy sauce and, of course, some red hot wasabi.

The “world class curries” section consists of everyone’s favourite chicken tikka masala, a beef vindaloo, a Nepalese goat curry and my choice – Thai green chicken curry.

It was a decent sized portion, the rice was nice and sticky and the sauce was creamy, thick and packed a punch. I did like the little bit of crunch and variety from the baby corns and sugar snap peas.

There are a couple of pizzas to choose from but something to look out for is definitely the hot stone dishes – sirloin or rib-eye steak, Iberico pork or seafood selection. The hot stone is brought to the table and you pretty much cook the meat / seafood to suit your own taste!

