Here is what’s on offer at vegan market in Peterborough today
Stalls selling ethical and sustainable products from local businesses and some top artisans from further afield took over Peterborough’s Cathedral Square today.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 11:54 am
The market - a frequent visitor to the city centre in recent years and organised by Vegan Market Co - will be there until 4pm and features stalls selling mouth-watering food, eco-lifestyle brands, luxury cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery, crafts, and more.
Stalls have been safely spaced out to keep everyone safe.
Page 1 of 3