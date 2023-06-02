Here are 14 of the best places to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day in Peterborough

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday to put a tough week behind you.

And perhaps there is no better day to do just that as the nation to celebrates National Fish and Chip Day today (2 June).

National Fish & Chip Day is about giving the fish and chips industry recognition, helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

National Fish and Chip Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

So, with that in mind, here we bring you a list of some of Peterborough’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on Google. Each review is out of five stars.

1 . Fletton Fish & Chips - 124 High St, "Best fish and chip shop by far Staff always friendly." - Rated: 4.3 (288 reviews)

2 . Parrotts Fish and Chips - 22 Hereward Cross "The best fish and chip shop in Peterborough. Amazing taste! I have to say chips are absolutely delicious 10 out 10." - Rated: 4.4 (177 reviews)

3 . Wong's Fish & Chips - 14, Broadway Shopping Centre, Yaxley "Great place for fish and chips. Best in the area." - Rated: 4.1 (148 reviews)

4 . Eastfield Fish & Chips - 2 Hill Close "Best Fish and chip shop in Peterborough. Staff are always friendly and polite and the food is tasty." Rated: 4.4 (111 reviews)

