A village pub, which dates back to the 17th century, has been placed on the market.

The Addison Arms on Sawtry Road, Glatton is available for purchase on estate agent website Rightmove.

The popular village pub has a large beer garden, as well as a restaurant and beer garden inside as well as a three bedroom flat on the second floor and a gravel car park for up to 45 vehicles.

The building itself is that of a 17th century inn and is therefore Grade II listed and has been described as “deceptively spacious.”

The listing adds: “The building is of considerable architectural interest, particularly notable for its combination of a spine beam, common in 17th century buildings, and the cross beam found in later structures.

"The property has been extended over time to provide the current layout.”

The guide price for the pub is £35,000. The full listing can be found on the Rightmove website.