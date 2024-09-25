Good Beer Guide 2025 - which Peterborough pubs are rated?

The city and its outlying Cambridgeshire villages make up 20 of the 4,500 best pubs across the UK listed in what is regarded as the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Celebrating its 52nd edition, the guide this year comes with not one but two covers featuring two of the UK’s favourite locals: Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

The foreword has been written by multi award-winning Iain Macleod, ITV’s Executive Producer for Continuing Drama.

In his foreword, MacLeod says: “...the story which threatened one of our pubs the most was also the one which most resonated with our times. In 2023, the Rovers Return closed its doors. A combination of the lingering legacy of the Covid lockdowns and the cost-of-living crisis meant that landlady Jenny Bradley couldn’t afford to keep it open.

“ The characters – and the viewers – lamented the news like the loss of a loved one. If it were needed, it was a timely reminder of the central place the nation’s pubs have in our lives and in our affections.”

The likes of Werrington, Helpston, Maxey, Peakirk, Whittlesey, Ramsey, Yaxley, Coates and Holme all feature in the guide which you can buy online at https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2025/

Here we focus on those in or closest to the city centre.

1 . Good Beer Guide 2025 The Good Beer Guide 2025 comes with a choice of two covers. Is you local featured? Photo: Camra Photo Sales

2 . Good Beer Guide 2025 The Bumble Inn, Westgate: "Minimalist in style, it has five handpumps dispensing quality ales from far and wide, so expect the unusual" says the Guide Photo: Brad Photo Sales

3 . Good Beer Guide 2025 Charters, Town Bridge: "The large garden, with covered areas, a bar and landing stage for boats, is popular in summer. Up to 10 ales are available" says the Guide. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Good Beer Guide 2025 The Draper's Arms, Cowgate, "The beer range, with many from local microbreweries, is dispensed through 12 handpumps" says the Guide. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales