The new cafe building at 165 Lincoln Road.

Peterborough City Council have granted an application to change the use of a tool hire business premises on Lincoln Road into a cafe.

The building at 165 Lincoln Road is a now vacant extension to the former HSS Hire Shop. The main hire shop is occupied by HSS Groundcare.

The application has been submitted by a recently formed company called CP Café Peterborough Ltd and no works are proposed to the exterior of the building, whilst the interior will be fitted out with seating, serving and kitchen facilities.

No further details about the cafe’s offering have been revealed at this stage.

A spokesperson from CP Cafe Peterborough Ltd said: “The proposed use of the building as a café will provide a useful facility to the local area and will revitalise this part of Lincoln Road through the introduction of an active site.