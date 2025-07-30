Four-day Ostrichfest Music and Beer Festival returns - and so does John Otway

The 707 kick off Ostrichfest at The Ostrich Inn, North Street tonight

Look out for a big weekend of music as Ostrichfest Beer and Music Festival returns to city centre pub The Ostrich… and John Otway at The Lime Tree.

Club With No Name are welcoming back John Otway – who first headlined at the Wirrina Stadium back in 1978, when he and 'Wild Willy Barratt' were riding high in them there pop charts with "Cor Baby, That's Really Free". Now he is set to return with all the hits ...and quite obviously, all the usual chaos you'd expect, when he takes to the stage at The Lime Tree on Paston Lane on Sunday.

Although fairly recently John supported his buddy Wilko Johnson, at The Cresset in 2022, this will be his first proper show in Peterborough since 2003, when he last headlined Club With No Name, when they were based Upstairs at The Park.

John Otway, is of course the original ‘Secret Lemonade Drinker’ …yes, remember those R-Whites adverts? He's the guy in the phone box! …But despite being hailed as ‘Rock and Roll’s Greatest Failure’, this national treasure has achieved two top 20 hits, performed over 5,000 gigs, had a hit movie! (his 2013 biopic 'Otway the Movie: The Story of Rock n Roll’s Greatest Failure), he's had two bestselling autobiographies and a song, ‘Beware of the Flowers Cause I'm Sure They're Going to Get You Yeah’ voted the nation’s seventh favourite ever! in a BBC poll!

See John Otway at The Lime Tree on Sunday

Tickets are on sale now, priced at just £16 from www.buytickets.at/clubwithnoname or more on the door, and the doors will open at 7pm.

THURSDAY 31st : The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Day One of Ostrichfest with music from The 707 at 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has a general knowledge quiz from 8pm

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Sham from 8.30pm. Peterborough debut from the city’s new Jam tribute band.

FRIDAY August 1:

Red Room, Broadway, has Urban Underground with a live performance from British rapper Arrdee. Warming up the stage will be Nicol M Sito, Humz and SunnyBoyFitz. Tickets on sale.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Lucia Kaila & special guest from 5pm – playing amapiano, RnB, Garage, House, Soul and DnB.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has the ever popular High Rollers from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrichfest featuring The Stephen Tanner Band at 7pm and Frankly My Dear from 9.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with Resident DJ MrNash from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Mighty & High

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has XX XII (2012 Band) from 9pm. Popular Rock covers band that are bringing something very different to the current Peterborough live music scene.

March United Services Club has Cecil Farayi (Soul & Motown Night). Doors ppen 7:30pm. Tickets £6 members, £8 non-members.

SATURDAY August 2:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm. Popular Cambridgeshire covers band

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrichfest featuring Bottle O' Rock from 3pm, Lee Clingan at 5.30pm and Velocity from 9.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Kobras.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has Rough Justice, from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – 3am. Top tunes from 70s to now. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has House Sessions Garden Party part 3 from 1pm to 10pm – tunes spun by DJs from House Sessions – deep, minimal and house. .

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Steve Clemence.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Back 2 The Future from 9pm. Covers band playing 70s, 80s, 90s Pop, Rock and Dance chart hits. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY August 3: The Ostrich Inn has Ostrichfest with Palmy Ukulele Band from 2.30pm and Salmon Dave from 5.30pm. Charters has DJs from Jazz Underground from 12-3pm – playing blues, soul, latin, fusion and RnB, followed by The Tourettes from 3pm – 6pm in the beer garden.

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has John Otway.

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night from 6pm – 11pm – if you can sing or play an instrument join in. Free entry

TUESDAY August 5th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers. WEDNESDAY August 6th:

The Ostrich Inn has Ostrich Egg Heads Pub Quiz from 7.30pm.