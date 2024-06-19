Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gurkha Taste has opened its doors in June.

Two former Gurkhas have launched a new restaurant venture in Peterborough.

Maniraj Jolmi and Rabin Kumar Dura have opened Gurkha Taste at Hereward Cross this month.

The restaurant serves both Nepalese and Indian cuisine to takeaway or eat in; there is seating capacity for around 30 people sides.

Opening of the Gurka Taste restaurant at the Herewrad Centre. Ex-Gurkhas and members of the Peterborough Veterans Association attending the event - Joint owners Rabin Kumar Dura and Maniraj Jolmi with John Parkinson and Patrick Greville.

Both Maniraj and Rabin Kumar are former Gurkha soldiers and are believed to be the first to open a premises in the city.

The pair served 24 and 20 years respectively between the years 1992 and 2016.

Rabin Kumar said: “It is nice to bring something different to the offering that we already have in the city.

"We are grateful for the chance to showcase our small country and its authentic food to everyone in Peterborough as well as provide a place for our strong community in the city to gather,

Opening of the Gurka Taste restaurant at the Herewrad Centre. Ex-Gurkhas and members of the Peterborough Veterans Association attending the event

Gurkha Taste will open between 11am to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday and 10am and 8:30pm on Sundays.