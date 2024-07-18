Foodie Fridays set to hit Ferry Meadows

By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Jul 2024, 11:56 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 10:13 BST
Foodie Fridays are set to bring four hours of live music and culinary treats to Ferry Meadows in August.

From 5pm to 9pm, on August 2 and 16, visitors will be able to enjoy the entertainment (the first act announced in guitarist and singer George Elliott) and what is on offer from a collection of food vendors next to the Fox Play Area.

The first night will see A Taste of India, Twist Potato, For The Love of Cake, Shelley Bibby’s donuts & coffee and Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant cooking on a Kamado Bono grill.

The second event will feature Coco’s Caribbean, Little Panjab Food, La Loca Patata, Antonino’s Pizzeria, Crepe Cabin, V Candy, Gabbys Bake Away and drinks from The Tipsy Towed.

Entry is free, usual parking charges apply.

