Food from around the world at Charters beer garden in Peterborough

By Brad Barnes
Published 1st May 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 15:41 BST
Peterborough is getting set for a fun-filled couple of days with delicious food and drinks from around the world.

Down by the river Charters is hosting its annual International Food and Drink Festival, on May 10 and 11, Saturday and Sunday, from 12-8pm.

It is all taking place in the impressive and extended beer garden, providing the perfect setting for you to enjoy unique cultural dishes, drinks, and desserts from local and national businesses. And entry is completely free!

There will also be a fantastic selection of free entertainment to keep entertained throughout the weekend.

On the Saturday, there’s daytime music from 2pm-10 pm by DJs from Eclectic Ballroom and live music by Squadron from 10pm.

And on the Sunday, Division duo will be playing from 3-6pm and DJ JTL from 6pm – late.

Here’s what’s in store for those tempted to tuck into something different: Spanish Paella by Azahar Spanish Food; Hungarian desserts by Chimney Cake Paradise Ltd; Greek food by Eat Greek; Lebanese food by Yalla Beirut; Indian food by the Taste of India; Mexican tacos (Saturday only) by El Ajolote; Caribbean food by Coco’s Caribbean Kitchen; Lithuanian food by Kaimas Restaurant; Filipino food by Kuya’s Catering.

Plus jacket potatoes by La Loca Patata; Damien’s Kiosk; Ice cream from Jimmy Ice’s; bakes and cakes by Blondies Bakes; Dirt Box Van selling dirty fries and burgers; Ellen’s Sweets; Gabby’s bakeaway, The Iceni Meadery and more.

