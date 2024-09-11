FOOD Club needs support to continue serving Peterborough communities

Family Action’s Peterborough FOOD Club, a vital resource for the communities of Dogsthorpe and Welland, is facing an urgent financial challenge.

To keep the FOOD Club running, £20,000 a year is needed. This funding will allow the club to continue purchasing food and providing the community with healthy and nutritious food boxes. These boxes, valued at £15, are offered to families for just £4.50, making them an essential lifeline for those struggling with the rising cost of living. Sally Grieff, the manager of Family Action’s FOOD Club, emphasised the critical need for support: “The Peterborough FOOD Club is more than just a place to get food - it’s a community lifeline.

"We’ve heard directly from our members about the difference these boxes make in their lives. For some, it’s the difference between having a meal or going hungry. The need is urgent, and we’re asking for help to ensure we can continue supporting these families who depend on us.” The impact of the FOOD Club is felt deeply by its members, as reflected in their heartfelt testimonials: “I wanted to say to you all how much our Friday box means but I got a bit overwhelmed. We literally live from it. It's a lifesaver. Thank you again.” “The food boxes have become a salvation. We love seeing what we get and planning meals around the ingredients. We've been able to feed a struggling family, as well as feed my mum who has had 9 weeks in hospital. Thanks for all you do.” “Just a note to say ‘thank you’ for being you and putting a smile on my face today. You are all doing a great job providing for people like me struggling with everyday pressures both financially and mentally.” The FOOD Club’s closure would have a devastating impact on the local community. Family Action is urgently appealing for donations and support to keep this essential service running. For more information on how to support the Peterborough FOOD Club, please contact [email protected] or to find out more about Family Action visit: Family Action