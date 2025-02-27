These are the worthy winners of a National Fish and Chip Award 🐟

The National Fish and Chip Awards have named the best spots in the UK

The awards highlighted the excellence of the industry

The ceremony was hosted by television presenter Matt Baker

The National Fish & Chip Awards has named the best fish and chips shops across the UK, as they crown the winners of the prestigious awards.

The awards, which is now in its 37th year, celebrates and highlights the best of the fish and chip industry across the country.

To determine the winners, The National Fish & Chip Awards considered food quality, customer service, sustainability and many other factors.

In the ceremony which was hosted by television presenter Matt Baker, winners were announced across 15 categories which included; Takeaway of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Supplier of the Year and more.

Here is every winner of The National Fish and Chip Awards 2025.

Takeaway of the Year

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington, County Durham

Restaurant of the Year

Bells Fish & Chips, Framwellgate Moor, Durham, County Durham

Field to Frier

Redcloak Fish Bar, Stonehaven, Scotland

Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year

Glen Morrison from Garioch Fish Bar, Iverurie, Scotland

Newcome of the Year

Mackerel Sky, Stamford Bridge, Yorkshire

Employee of the Year

Georgia Lye from Seafare Guildford, Surrey

Mobile Operator of the Year

County Fried, Blackburn, Lancashire

Environment and Sustainable Business

Finney’s Benllech, Anglesey, Wales

Training and Development

Taylors, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Digital Marketing

Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham, Norfolk

Quality Accreditation Champion

The Scrap Box, York, Yorkshire

Community Engagement

Brockley’s Rock, Brockley, London

International Fish and Chip Operator

Fez & Cip, Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

Supplier of the Year

Dennis Crooks Fish Merchants

Outstanding Achievement

Paul Williams - KFE Ltd

For more information on The National Fish & Chip Awards, please visit its website.