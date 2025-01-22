First look inside the Golden Pheasant after village pub's makeover

​The Golden Pheasant, at Etton, closed two weeks ago while the owners – villagers Martin Brook and Gav Kennedy who took over last summer – took the opportunity to make their mark on the place.

And it won’t stop there with more works planned for the historic former Georgian Manor House.

Martin said: “We’ve been shut for the last couple of weeks to carry out the initial phase of works to redecorate the ground floor bar, dining room, hall and conservatory.

"Our intentions are to try to take the internal vista back to a more Georgian-like style, more in keeping with the building structure, offering a more lighter brighter atmosphere.

“We've also made some changes to the bar and furniture.”

Martin was also full of praise for the villagers’ input in the works.

“It has been very much a community led effort with the Etton Village Work Group being heavily involved,” he added.

“There will be more phases of changes to come. We hope that all who come in will appreciate the changes.”

And it is not just the new look which will great customers, with updates to the main menu and some upcoming food supper clubs and themed evenings to look forward to

