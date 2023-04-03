News you can trust since 1948
First look at the refurbished Turkish Kitchen restaurant in Peterborough

Peterborough’s ever-popular Turkish Kitchen restaurant has reopened with a whole new look.

By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:11 BST

The restaurant, which opened in late 2015 on New Road, closed last week while a team of fitters gave the place a stunning makeover inside and out – as these photos show.

And customers got their first chance to dine in the plush new surroundings at the modern, glass-fronted restaurant, at the weekend.

You can enjoy delicious mezes, juicy grilled meats, fish and vegetarian dishes by booking at www.turkishkitchenpeterborough.co.uk

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough

The new-look Turkish Kitchen in New Road, Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes

