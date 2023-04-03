First look at the refurbished Turkish Kitchen restaurant in Peterborough
Peterborough’s ever-popular Turkish Kitchen restaurant has reopened with a whole new look.
By Brad Barnes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:11 BST
The restaurant, which opened in late 2015 on New Road, closed last week while a team of fitters gave the place a stunning makeover inside and out – as these photos show.
And customers got their first chance to dine in the plush new surroundings at the modern, glass-fronted restaurant, at the weekend.
You can enjoy delicious mezes, juicy grilled meats, fish and vegetarian dishes by booking at www.turkishkitchenpeterborough.co.uk
Page 1 of 2