Final pictures of former Peterborough pub The Wheatsheaf following demolition

By Ben Jones
Published 27th Aug 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:16 BST
Pictures- taken by Jim Mack- show the final stages of the demolition of the former Peterborough pub The Wheatsheaf.

The building is in the final stages of a demolition project after standing derelict after closing in 2019.

Squirrel Wood Properties had planning permission granted in November 2024 to demolish the building on Eastfield Road and construct 12 one-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom bungalows with 11 parking spaces.

The development aims to provide high quality SSH accommodation for residents with a range of disabilities and is designed for vulnerable adults who may need occasional support in their daily lives.

Once constructed, the 12 room apartment building will be located to the south of the site, whilst the four semi-detached bungalows will be located to the west.

A new access route and open space will be delivered centrally through the site, providing both vehicular and pedestrian access.

The demolition was supported by Greene King which confirmed that, despite significant financial investment in the property, it had been unable to secure a tenant for the pub since it closed in 2019.

The demolition almost complete.

1. The Wheatsheaf

The demolition almost complete. Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
The demolition almost complete.

2. The Wheatsheaf

The demolition almost complete. Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
The demolition almost complete.

3. The Wheatsheaf

The demolition almost complete. Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
The demolition almost complete.

4. The Wheatsheaf

The demolition almost complete. Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughGreene King
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice