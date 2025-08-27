Final pictures of former Peterborough pub The Wheatsheaf following demolition

The building is in the final stages of a demolition project after standing derelict after closing in 2019.

Squirrel Wood Properties had planning permission granted in November 2024 to demolish the building on Eastfield Road and construct 12 one-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom bungalows with 11 parking spaces.

The development aims to provide high quality SSH accommodation for residents with a range of disabilities and is designed for vulnerable adults who may need occasional support in their daily lives.

Once constructed, the 12 room apartment building will be located to the south of the site, whilst the four semi-detached bungalows will be located to the west.

A new access route and open space will be delivered centrally through the site, providing both vehicular and pedestrian access.