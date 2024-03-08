Enjoy dinner with MasterChef's Santosh at Peterborough restaurant
Santosh Shah, a runner-up on the TV show in 2020, will be in the kitchen cooking some of his own dishes and mingling with diners at Gurkha Durbaar in Broadway on Monday, March 18.
There is a festive vibe promised at the Nepalese and Indian restaurant on the night with live music to accompany the latest culinary delights. Tickets are £30 and includes a glass of prosecco on arrival, from 6pm-10pm.
The restaurant, which opened in 2019, is looking to establish itself as “more than just a curry house” with two-hour bottomless brunches – veg (£27.95) and non-veg (£29.95) thalis plus drinks – playing a big part of that every day of the week, 12pm-4pm.
Lunchtime offerings also include tapas (three selections £13,95), or Jogi combo – rice, noodles or masala chips with a variety of toppings (from £7.95), or choose from house curries, biryanis and grills.
Breakfast was introduced in January, with desi and English options from £6.95.
"We want to shake things up a bit, create a new and different vibe, getting away from being thought of as just a curry house,” said Prem Devkota from Gurkha Durbaar. "We start the day with breakfast then from 12pm to 4pm will be offering something quite different with the Thali bottomless brunch, tapas, street food and more.”
Book for the launch event at www.gurkhadurbaar.com or 01733 344144.
The following night, Santosh will be a guest at Stamford’s Kanchhi boutique Nepalese and Indian restaurant for its menu launch event. Book at www.kanchhi.co.uk or tel 01780 767600.